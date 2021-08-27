Ganni

Recycled Tech Fabric Wide Brim Bucket Hat

£95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Liberty

Editor's Notes Part of the brand's Responsible Materials edit, this oversized bucket hat is cut from recycled tech fabric by millennial-favourite Danish brand Ganni. Staying true to the brand's coveted cool-girl image, this bucket hat features a lively green and yellow tie-dye print and a wide, stitched brim that can be folded back on one side thanks to the single snap button fastening. A relaxed take on the classic cowboy hat silhouette, it's perfect for adding a playful pop of pattern to your everyday look - try pairing it with one of the label's boldly printed tech fabric bags for a clashing colour contrast. Read more Features Oversized bucket hat Recycled tech fabric Tie-dye print Wide stitched brim Snap button fastening to one side Responsible materials COMPOSITION & SIZE 100% Recycled Polyester Brim W: 8.5cm Read more About Ganni Copenhagen-based fashion label Ganni has steadily risen to cult status with its playful approach to the Scandinavian aesthetic - delivering effortlessly feminine pieces that brim with individuality. Comprising of playful dresses, offbeat t-shirts and soft, floaty blouses, the brand’s laid-back, spirited collections are underpinned by a celebration of the female.