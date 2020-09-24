Ganni

Recycled Rubber Boot In Kalamata

£212.34

Buy Now Review It

At Hampden Clothing

The Ganni Recycled Rubber Boot in Kalamata is a chelsea style recycled rubber ankle boot. Chelsea style Slip on elastic pull tabs at front and back Rounded toe Chunky, ribbed, rubber sole 4cm platform sole Fits true to size, take your normal size 50% Recycled Rubber, 50% Rubber Made in Portugal This style is made from 50% pre-consumer recycled rubber – the scraps and cut-offs from the production of rubber shoes. Pre-consumer means the elements that would usually be treated as waste, are reused in production again.