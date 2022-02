Richer Poorer

Recycled Fleece Classic Sweatpant

$76.00 $53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Richer Poorer

Product Details This product saves approximately 40 plastic bottles from landfills Comfortable Classic fit Encased elastic waist and leg openings Side seam pockets Content & Care 60% Cotton, 40% Recycled Polyester. Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.