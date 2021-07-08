Salvatore Ferragamo

Rectangular Frame Metal Sunglasses – Azure/gold

£239.00

Buy Now Review It

At Salvatore Ferragamo

Rectangular frame metal sunglasses. The model is enriched by Mazzucchelli acetate eyebrows on top of the frame contrasting with a metal rim on the bottom. The bold acetate temples feature the classic gold metal Ferragamo logo. Standard fit. Anti-UV, anti-scratch lenses. Frame compatible with graduated lenses. Lens-nose-temple measurements: 55-19-145 mm.