Salvatore Ferragamo
Rectangular Frame Metal Sunglasses – Azure/gold
£239.00
At Salvatore Ferragamo
Rectangular frame metal sunglasses. The model is enriched by Mazzucchelli acetate eyebrows on top of the frame contrasting with a metal rim on the bottom. The bold acetate temples feature the classic gold metal Ferragamo logo. Standard fit. Anti-UV, anti-scratch lenses. Frame compatible with graduated lenses. Lens-nose-temple measurements: 55-19-145 mm.