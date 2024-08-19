Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Hudson
Reconstructed Denim Skirt
$245.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bloomingdale's
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
£131.60
£188.00
Reformation
Reformation
Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt
BUY
£103.60
£148.00
Reformation
Reformation
Nila Long Denim Skirt
BUY
£117.60
£168.00
Reformation
Hudson
Reconstructed Denim Skirt
BUY
$245.00
Bloomingdale's
More from Hudson
Hudson
Devon High-rise Boyfriend Shorts
BUY
$125.00
Anthropologie
Hudson
Faye High-rise Flare Jeans
BUY
$215.00
Anthropologie
Hudson
Centerfold Extended High Waist Super Skinny Jeans
BUY
$135.00
$225.00
Nordstrom
Hudson
High-rise Paperbag Belted Jeans
BUY
$89.99
$185.00
Saks OFF 5TH
More from Skirts
Everlane
The Mid-way Skirt
BUY
$118.00
Everlane
Coco Gauff x AE
Pleated Denim Cargo Mini Skirt
BUY
$49.95
American Eagle
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Reformation
Reformation
Tazz Maxi Denim Skirt
BUY
£131.60
£188.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted