Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Faithfull the Brand
Recoletta Bikini Top Plain Orange Towelling
£77.21
Buy Now
Review It
At Faithfull the Brand
Need a few alternatives?
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Bottom Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Top Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Aerie
Crossover High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
BUY
£14.24
£28.49
Aerie
Aerie
String Triangle Bikini Top
BUY
£14.24
£28.49
Aerie
More from Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Dylla Bikini Bottoms Plain Orange Towelling
BUY
£77.20
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Recoletta Bikini Top Plain Orange Towelling
BUY
£77.21
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Marzia Printed Recycled Triangle Bikini
BUY
$119.00
$170.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Venezia Dress
BUY
$239.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Swimwear
Cover Swim
Long-sleeved High-neck Swimsuit
BUY
£192.00
Cover Swim
Jade Swim
Evolve One Piece
BUY
£220.00
Jade Swim
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Bottom Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
The Daphne Ruffle Top Watercolour Stripe
BUY
£100.00
Solid & Striped
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted