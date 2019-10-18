JW Atlas Wood Co.

Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table, 40×40

$425.00

Buy Now Review It

At Houzz

Homesteaders marked the change of an important era and our large coffee table from the Homestead Collection reflects this raw approach supported by a sturdy and simplistic backbone. We have created a vintage coffee table by using reclaimed snow fence that has been lightly planed down to show the old and new life these boards have carried with them over the years. Our Homestead Coffee Table tout’s circular saw groves, nicks, and nail holes all wrapped up with an old weathered feel. This creation fits into any modern or rustic home and has the ability to give life and weathered character to each room.