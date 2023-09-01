Desire Luxury

Rechargeable Strapless Strap-on Dildo Vibrator

$99.99

If it's strap-on action you're after, then look no further than the Desire Luxury Strapless Strap-On. Double-ended for shared fun, it's made from premium silicone, features a posable pony for the perfect angle and fit, and bunny ears for clitoral bliss. This strapless strap-on is held in place by the wearer's Kegel muscles, by inserting the shorter of the two shafts (aka the pony). Tilt the pony to find the best fit and angle that works for both partners and explore the full range of vibration speeds and patterns to benefit from shared arousal. For the best experience, always slather your toy with your favourite water-based lube prior to play. Desire is a collection of luxurious sex toys expertly designed by Lovehoney with only one thing in mind: ultimate sexual happiness. Vital stats: For the receiver: 5 inches of insertable length, 4.25 inch circumference. For the wearer: 4.5 inches of insertable length, 4.75 inch circumference. Our customers say... 'It's our go-to when it comes to having a little fun.' 'The vibrations are strong for both the wearer and the receiver.' 'It's bought us closer together and the sex is amazing and just gets better.'