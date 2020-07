Sure-Grip

Rebel Sunlite Route Outdoor Roller Skates

$199.00 $159.99

Buy Now Review It

At Roller Skate Nation

Rebel Sunlite Sonic roller skate boots are made with leather and fit like a glove! With just the right amount of padding, these skates will make you smile the moment you tie them up. And in 7 fun colors, your skates will turn heads as much as your moves do.