Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance Portia Midi Dress

$674.00 $539.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Conscious Rebecca Vallance Portia midi dress Highlights red linen off-shoulder ruffled detailing belted waist layered design broderie anglaise broderie hem Composition outer: Linen/Flax 100% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: 21041262 Wearing The model is 1.75 m wearing size 8 (AU)