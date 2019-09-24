Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Neogen

Real Fresh Green Tea Cleansing Stick

$22.00
At Soko Glam
Tip: This collaboration product with Charlotte Cho is sold exclusively at Soko Glam. You'll know it is authentic if you see the Charlotte Cho signature on the box. 2.28 oz / 80g
Featured in 1 story
Lazy Minimalists Will Love This Skin-Care Trend
by Samantha Sasso