Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Opening Ceremony
Re-editions Sheer Back Trench Coat
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Opening Ceremony
Featured in 1 story
The Trench Coat Is Finally Reinventing Itself
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
rag & bone
Duke Camel Hair Coat
$995.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
A.W.A.K.E.
Oversized Cotton Trench Coat
$1200.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eloquii x Katie Sturino
Tie Waist Robe Coat
$149.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Coach
Long Moto Coat
$2498.00
from
Coach
BUY
More from Opening Ceremony
Opening Ceremony
Feather Trim Hoodie
$175.00
$53.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Satin Mary Jane
$460.00
$138.60
from
Suzanne Rae
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Ava Dressing Gown
$555.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Lace-up Swing Dress
$395.00
$99.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted