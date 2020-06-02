PinkCherry

Ray Of Light Clitoral Stimulator

At PinkCherry

Quick survey before you wind up completely dazzled: do you find stingrays sexy? Never thought about it? Us, either! Until now, that is. All hail the Ray Of Light! This slick, silky and creatively shaped PinkCherry pleasure piece is definitely ready to slide, glide over and around your or your lucky partner's sweet spots. Easy to control and extra comfortable in hand, the silky, pleasurably firm Ray can (and should!) be used in just about any position. It's a great pinch hitter during oral sex, but also a fantastic addition to all kinds of foreplay, alone time and as a companion to possible penetration scenarios. Ten modes of steady, pulsating and escalating vibration are waiting for a push of the power button to activate. Hold it down for three seconds to activate, then push again (and again, and again...) to change up the rhythm. The Ray of Light Clitoral Stimulator powers up via USB using an included cord. 2 hours of charge time will run the vibe for up to another 2 hours. In super-smooth body safe silicone and ABS plastic, the Ray Of Light cleans up nice and easy post-playtime using warm soapy water or a favorite toy care fluid/foam. This vibe is compatible with any good water based lube- please avoid contact with silicone lubes and other silicone products. Waterproof.