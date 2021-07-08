Ray-Ban

Ray-ban 0rb3548n 54mm

£117.07

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The flat, hexagonal shape of these Ray-Ban® shades are trending and we don't see this trend slowing down! Metal frames and arms. Subtle design along bridge and top of lenses. Lenses provide UV protection. Adjustable nose pads. Protective case included. Imported. This product may have a manufacturer's warranty. Please visit the manufacturer's website or contact us at warranty@support.zappos.com for full manufacturer warranty details. Measurements: Eye Size: 56 1⁄5 mm Bridge: 29 mm Temple Size: 125 mm Weight: 1 oz