Aida

Raw Water Glass, Set Of 4

$29.00 $20.30

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Designed to complement casual and fine dining events, the Raw Water Glass comes in a set of four with sleek and simple lines for a minimalist appearance. Impress your guests with water glasses that will make your table go from nice to memorable. - 12.5 fl oz - Set of 4 glasses