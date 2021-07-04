New Moon Beginnings

Raw Amber Stone

$3.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Amber absorbs negative energy and transmutes it to healing energy. Amber is also very protective. Amber helps to balance the emotions, clear the mind and release negative energy. It aids manifestation, eases stress by clearing phobias and fears... and it is a lovely warm stone to wear. They aid the emotions and creates a more positive outlook on life. Their role within the sacral chakra means that it this a strong stone to help you to enhance your creativity. While Amber is not technically a mineral, it has long been honored for its energetic and healing properties. Amber is a purifier, acting on the energetic, emotional, and physical levels to transform negative or stagnant energies into clear, usable frequencies. It can assist one in purifying one's aura, as well as clearing any vibrations it contacts in its environment. This makes Amber an excellent stone for protection because it transforms negativity into a source of clear energy.