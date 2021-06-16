Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
H&M
Rattan Basket
£34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Basket in braided rattan with contrasting colour straw details. Two handles at the top. Diameter 35 cm. Height 28 cm.
More from H&M
H&M
Rattan Basket
BUY
£34.00
H&M
H&M
Cotton Sun Hat
BUY
£12.99
H&M
promoted
H&M
Brazilian Bikini Bottoms
BUY
$17.99
H&M
H&M
Cotton Beach Towel
BUY
$12.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted