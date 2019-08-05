Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Aquis
Rapid Dry Hair Turban
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Violet Grey
In Black. A super-absorbent hair drying essential that is ultra soft and gentle on your hair. The easiest way to put an...
Featured in 1 story
8 Hair Towel Wraps To Air-Dry Like A Pro
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Handkerchief Beach Towel
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Shore Things
Anchors Beach Towel
$16.00
from
One King's Lane
BUY
DETAILS
ASHISH x Topshop
Son Of A Beach Towel
$90.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Eau Club
The Gigi Towel
$45.00
from
Eau Club
BUY
More from Aquis
DETAILS
Aquis
Waffle Luxe Hair Turban
$40.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
Aquis
Hair Towel Lisse Luxe
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
DETAILS
Aquis
Hair Towel Lisse Luxe Cloudy Berry
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted