Traeger

Ranger Pellet Grill

$399.99

Control Your Grill From Anywhere WiFIRE® Technology lets you monitor your cooks, adjust grill temperature, and access over 1,600 recipes through the Traeger App or select smart home devices. Wood-Fired Cooking Made Simple D2 controller with digital display makes setting grill temperature as easy as turning on an oven and allows you to adjust temp in 5°F increments. Never Run Out of Pellets Again The Traeger Pellet Sensor mounts in hopper so you can monitor pellet levels and receive alerts when pellets are low. Unrivaled Wood-Fired Flavor Downdraft Exhaust® System keeps fresh smoke flowing over your food to ensure the best possible wood-fired flavor. Crank Up the Flavor Super Smoke Mode increases the amount of smoke with the push of a button when you want maximum wood-fired flavor. Conveniently Monitor Your Cook Included meat probe lets you monitor food temperature without lifting the lid. Easy to Move Rugged all-terrain wheels easily conquer any backyard terrain. Gets Hotter, Faster TurboTemp® improves startup time and helps grill temperature recover more quickly after lifting the lid. Even Cooking Anywhere on the Grill TRU Convection® System directs smoke through specially designed channels, creating a vortex of heat and smoke that cooks your food faster and more evenly without fear of flare-ups. Hot & Fast or Low & Slow Adjustable dual-position smoke/sear bottom grate lets you place food closer to fire when searing at high heat or further away when slow-smoking food. Easily Swap Pellets Hopper cleanout features trapdoor that empties the hopper for quick and easy pellet flavor swapping. Built to Last Industry-first brushless motor is powerful and built to last. DC power allows improved consistency and precision. Consistent Cooking in Any Weather Partial or fully insulated grill construction locks in heat for superior consistency, even in cold conditions.