Ramsey Coffee Table

Lend your living room a modern look with a dash of rustic charm using this well-worn coffee table as a focal point. Crafted from solid reclaimed fir wood, it sports a natural finish with distressed details to highlight the character and knots of its construction. Its two open cubbies provide a place for magazines, the remote control, and more, while black-finished iron hairpin legs down below complete the design with a nod to industrial style. Assembly is required.