Rahua
Rahua Hydration Conditioner
$36.00
At Rahua
Created to replenish the driest, thirstiest hair, this rich and creamy formula is infused with our plant-powered complex crafted with rare Amazonian oils and natural protein-bonding sugars that drive hydration deep into each strand of hair. Scented with the tropical aromas of passion fruit and mango, this innovative formula softens, de-tangles and tames hair, leaving it manageable and stronger, healthier, smoother and shinier. Best for all hair types that experience any level of dryness.