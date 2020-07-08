Rahua

Rahua Hydration Conditioner

$36.00

At Rahua

Created to replenish the driest, thirstiest hair, this rich and creamy formula is infused with our plant-powered complex crafted with rare Amazonian oils and natural protein-bonding sugars that drive hydration deep into each strand of hair. Scented with the tropical aromas of passion fruit and mango, this innovative formula softens, de-tangles and tames hair, leaving it manageable and stronger, healthier, smoother and shinier. Best for all hair types that experience any level of dryness.