Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Mansur Gavriel
Raffia Cloud Clutch
$595.00
$355.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mansur Gavriel
Need a few alternatives?
Mansur Gavriel
Raffia Cloud Clutch
BUY
$355.00
$595.00
Mansur Gavriel
Lo & Sons
The Pearl
BUY
$193.70
$298.00
Lo & Sons
Glossier
Beauty Bag
BUY
£32.00
Glossier
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Wristlet
BUY
$255.00
$365.00
Mansur Gavriel
More from Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Lilium Bag
BUY
$745.00
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Wristlet
BUY
$255.00
$365.00
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Clutch
BUY
$545.00
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Chain Mini Cloud Clutch
BUY
$450.00
$645.00
Mansur Gavriel
More from Clutches
Mansur Gavriel
Raffia Cloud Clutch
BUY
$355.00
$595.00
Mansur Gavriel
Lo & Sons
The Pearl
BUY
$193.70
$298.00
Lo & Sons
Glossier
Beauty Bag
BUY
£32.00
Glossier
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Cloud Wristlet
BUY
$255.00
$365.00
Mansur Gavriel
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted