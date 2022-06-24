Oxford

Raffi Velvet Jacket Black

$349.00

Fabrication: 75% Cotton, 25% Rayon Care and Use Instructions: Dry clean only. Warm iron under cover cloths if required. Timeless chic, the Raffi Velvet Jacket brings the 70s into the now. This slim-fit womens jacket gathers at the waist with a single button for a flattering fit. It features slim lapels, side pockets, and an internal pocket. Pair them with the matching Lauren Velvet Trousers for a timeless look. Our model is wearing a size AU 8 jacket and usually takes a size 8. She is 178cm (584) tall with an 81cm (32) bust, a 63cm (25) waist, and 86cm (34) hips. - Length: 69.5cm (Size 8) - Black velvet - Single-button fastening - Two front pockets with flap - One internal pocket - Fully lined Product code 902518480