Clarins

Radiance-plus Golden Glow Booster For Face

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Clarins

Add customised radiance and a healthy glow to your daily skin care routine with Clarins new Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster. Simply mix the self tanner with any Clarins face care product to add an extra self-tanning benefit to all of the hydrating, anti-ageing and firming actions of your usual day and night creams. Dermatologically tested. Non-comedogenic.