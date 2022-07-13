Sunday Riley

Radiance Duo Set

$175.00 $114.00

Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A set of two fan-favorite Sunday Riley products formulated to make your skin more radiant. Set includes: - Full-size Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment (1.7 oz.): A lactic acid treatment serum that deeply exfoliates the dull surface of your skin to create clarity, radiance and a youthful glow. - Full-size C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum (0.5 oz.): A highly potent, fast-absorbing serum infused with 15% THD ascorbate (vitamin C) to fight the look of dullness, dark spots and discolorations. $175 value Paraben-free Cruelty-free Made in the USA Item #7109678