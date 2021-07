Jessica Rich

Racy Mule Silver

$215.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jessica Rich

Highly requested look of the year we introduce our 'Racy Mule', the perfect slip on heel for any occasion. 6 WEEK PRE-ORDER ALL SIZES Heel height: 4.5" The glass box is sold separately. Please order it together with your shoes. If not, they will arrive in our standard boxes.