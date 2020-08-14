RIOT SWIM

Racer Thong Bottom

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At

DETAILS Minimal coverage bottom Medium thickness to sides for flattering fit on hips. Body sculpting Double lined Hardware free Seamless finish to give a second skin feel Butter soft nylon/spandex material for silky feel & extra stretch Runs true to size Mix & match with any Riot Swim top Model is wearing a size Extra Small Care: Hand wash in cold water, lay flat to dry. Extra Small fits 0-2 Small fits 2-4 Medium fits 6-8 Large fits 10-12 Extra Large fits 12-14 Read our return policy carefully, Exchange or store credit only within 7 days of shipping Product color and quality as seen on a monitor may vary slightly compared to actual items due to photography lighting conditions and individual screen color calibration. Please contact us for questions regarding additional item details. For full store policy and shipping details check our "Return Policy"/ "Shipping & Handling".