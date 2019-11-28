Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Wolford
R29 Style Picks: Everything On Our Fashion Wishlist For Party Season
£43.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Satin De Luxe Tights
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
Jdi Medium-support Sports Bra Nike Rebel Swoosh
$35.00
$29.97
from
Nike
BUY
Aerie
Real Sunnie Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
$44.95
$26.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Maidenform
High-waist Thigh Slimmer With Lycra® Fitsense™
$54.00
$43.20
from
Maidenform
BUY
Maidenform
Thigh Slimmer With Lycra® Fitsense™
$44.00
$35.20
from
Maidenform
BUY
More from Wolford
Wolford
Satin De Luxe Tights
£43.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Wolford
Micro Fish Scale Tights
$67.00
from
Wolford
BUY
Wolford
Black Individual 10 Knee-high Socks
$35.00
$27.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Wolford
Micro Fish Scale Tights
£39.00
from
Wolford Shop
BUY
More from Intimates
Nike
Jdi Medium-support Sports Bra Nike Rebel Swoosh
$35.00
$29.97
from
Nike
BUY
Aerie
Real Sunnie Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
$44.95
$26.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Maidenform
High-waist Thigh Slimmer With Lycra® Fitsense™
$54.00
$43.20
from
Maidenform
BUY
Maidenform
Thigh Slimmer With Lycra® Fitsense™
$44.00
$35.20
from
Maidenform
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted