R+Co

R+co Palm Springs Pre-shampoo Treatment Masque, 5 Oz

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

Description: A soothing cocktail of oils, butters and extracts deep conditions, strengthens and adds tons of shine to help hair look and feel well-rested and ready to go back to the grind. Benefits: Good for damaged or dull hair that needs a bit of a recharge. Will soften and give shine to all hair. Vegan + cruelty-free. How to Use: Apply to dry hair and leave on for 10 minutes, then shampoo. Can also be used after shampooing, like a traditional hair mask, or as an extra hydrating co-wash. Brand Story R+CO IS A COLLECTIVE OF SOME OF THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE HAIRSTYLISTS THAT HAVE COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A LINE OF PRODUCTS. MODERN FORMULATIONS OFFER IMMEDIATE RESULTS, EMBODYING EXPERIMENTATION, DESIGN, ARTISTRY, AND PASSION.