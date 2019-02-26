Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
OAD

Quinn Chain Clutch

$350.00
At Shopbop
Leather: Cowhide Gold-tone hardware Exposed zip at back Card slot at exterior Adjustable and removable shoulder strap Lined Dust bag included Weight: 13oz / 0.37kg Imported, Korea Style #OADDD30085
Featured in 1 story
15 Items To Buy Now From Shopbop's Sale
by Eliza Huber