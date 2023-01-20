United States
Lounge Underwear
Quilted Lace Balcony Bra & Thong/briefs Set
$60.00
At Lounge Underwear
Underwired bra, foam cup Debossed cup with lurex lace details Satin paired with mesh fabrication Satin ruched bra strapping and waist Silver L charm Hook and eye fastening Matching bra and thong/briefs set Silver Lounge hardware 62% Polyester, 30% Recycled Polyester, 8% Elastane Find endless comfort and luxury in our Quilted Balcony Set. Featuring an underwired bra and soft foam cup with a silky satin fabric, this set will have you Lounging in luxury.