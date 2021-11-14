At A Glance

Harmony Academic 2022-2023 Weekly Monthly Planner, Pink, Medium, 7″ X 8 3/4″

High Quality Paper We use high quality grades of paper to provide you with a premium writing experience. You can rely on our paper to keep your notes clear and legible without the distraction of ink bleeding through to the next page. Durable Cover Count on an AT-A-GLANCE planner to keep its shape. Our durable covers are made to last with a flexible material that will maintain its shape even after being bent or curled. Take it with you when you’re on the go without worrying about damage to the cover. Durable Binding The pages in an AT-A-GLANCE planner stay put. Made to last, the durable twin wire binding secures pages and keeps them right where they belong – inside the planner. The binding also helps the planner to stay flat when open so it’s easier to write. Storage Pocket Store and organize in the same place. Keep receipts, note cards, grocery lists and more alongside your schedule with an AT-A-GLANCE planner. A double-sided pocket keeps loose sheets secure, so you know exactly where they are. When you want serious organization, turn to the AT-A-GLANCE Harmony Collection. Interior pages feature inspirational quotes and let you track goals, plans and achievements, and the colorful cover adds bold style to your planning. Planner features a bright Pink cover and runs 13 months from July 2022 - July 2023. Guaranteed to last all year.* High-quality paper features superior ink bleed resistance One week per two page spread has ruled daily columns and sections for notes, goals, to-dos, tracking and wins of the week. 7" x 8 3/4"page size. One month per two page spread has unruled daily blocks and space to list goals, to-do’s, notes and ideas. Each month is tabbed to quickly flip to any date. Special pages include a holiday listing, 3 year reference calendar, future planning pages, gift ideas, birthdays/important dates, contacts, expense tracking, and notes Includes repositionable stickers in different colors to track multiple projects, people or events, and a double-sided interior pocket to store loose papers. *ACCO Brands will replace any AT-A-GLANCE planner that is returned within one year from the date of purchase. This guarantee does not cover damage due to misuse or abuse. Contact ACCO Brands Consumer Affairs at www.ataglance.com for instructions.