Carleen

Quilt Patch Jeans

$282.00

At Carleen

Our favorite straight-leg denim fit (based on our classic Two-tones) embellished with vintage patchwork quilt tops sourced at southern California flea markets. These are truly one-of-a-kind and sure to brighten your day. 100% cotton denim holds you in, but eases up in all the right places with repeated wear. Each pair is given a quick wash to soften them up, but we recommend washing sparingly once they become yours- the patchwork is 50+ years old and should be treated gently. Inseam measures about 30". These jeans are one of a kind and we hand pick textiles that may include wear, distress, marks, and other signs of age intentionally as we believe this adds to the character of the finished garment. Measurements: 4- 27" waist 6- 28" waist 12- 31" waist Made in Los Angeles 100% Cotton; dry cleaning recommended or wash cold inside out.