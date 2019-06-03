Vichy

Quenching Mineral Mask

£15.00

Vichy Quenching Mineral Mask 75ml provides an intense relief to thirsty, uncomfortable skin, leaving it feeling immediately hydrated, soothed and refreshed. Enriched with Vichy's Mineralising Thermal Water from the French Volcanoes, the Quenching Mineral Mask instantly soothes and relieves uncomfortable and sensitive skin. Specifically formulated with a combination of Vitamin B3, Hydrating GLYCERIN and refreshing MENTHOXYPROPANEDIOL, this Vichy Mineral Mask is specifically designed to provide an immediate hydration and cooling effect on uncomfortable and sensitive skin. This fresh and cooling watery gel texture is infused with a refreshing herbal tea fragrance (green tea, Jasmin and white musc). Suitable for sensitive skin. Hypoallergenic. Enriched with Vichy thermal spa water Tested under dermatological control.