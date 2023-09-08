Stanley

Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stanley

Constructed of recycled stainless steel for sustainable sipping, our 40 oz Quencher H2.0 offers maximum hydration with fewer refills. Commuting, studio workouts, day trips or your front porch—you’ll want this tumbler by your side. Thanks to Stanley’s vacuum insulation, your water will stay ice-cold, hour after hour. The advanced FlowState™ lid features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening designed to resist splashes while holding the reusable straw in place, a drink opening, and a full-cover top. The ergonomic handle includes comfort-grip inserts for easy carrying, and the narrow base fits just about any car cup holder.