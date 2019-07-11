Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
QIANHAILIZZ

Qianhailizz 100 Moon Star Organza Jewelry Gift Pouch Candy Pouch Drawstring Wedding Favor Bags (pink, 3.5 X 4.7 Inch)

$11.99
At Amazon
Brand new and high quality organza bags. They are made of high quality sheer organza material with gold cord ties to close bag securely. Simply pull cord to secure your present. Great for decoration, wedding and party.
Featured in 1 story
How To Store Sex Toys
by Erika W. Smith