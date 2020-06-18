H2OGO!

Pvc Giant Unicorn Party Island

$179.99

At Walmart

Have the fairytale summer of your dreams with the Bestway® Giant Unicorn Island! Spacious enough for 6 people, this enormous unicorn comes with 8 cup holders, an ice bucket, and two extra-wide backrests. It’s super easy to lounge on this legendary creature - there’s a wraparound grap rope, along with heavy-duty handles and a swim-up platform. Quick release valves make inflating and deflating incredibly simple. The Giant Unicorn Island will be a hit at the pool, lake, river or ocean! Weight capacity of 1190 pounds. Suitable for ages 10 and up. WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs. CAUTION: This is not a lifesaving device. Do not leave unattended while device is in use.