United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
sass & bide
Pursuit Of Now Relaxed Fit Blazer
$550.00
At Myer
Fabrication: 53% Polyester 43% Wool 4% Elastane Lining: 55% Polyester 45% Viscose Rayon Care and Use Instructions: Dry Clean (P) Flaunting a rich purple, this double-breasted jacket flows effortlessly through a stretch wool blend, revealing exaggerated sharp shoulder shaping within an oversized, relaxed silhouette. Fastening at the front with two fabric-covered buttons, the jacket is fully lined for comfort, offering up additional detail in flap pockets at the hip and a curved peak lapel and collar. Product code 946336960