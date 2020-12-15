Swell

Purrfect Morning Takeaway Mug

$19.99

Our insulated S’ip by S’well® Takeaway Mug comes with a splash-proof, pop-on lid and comfortable handle. Sipping on the go has never been easier — or more fun! Our vacuum-insulated S’ip by S’well® Takeaway Mug comes with a splash-proof, pop-on lid and comfortable handle. Sipping at home or on the go has never been easier — or more fun! Sip your drink all day long! S’ip by S’well Takeaway Mugs feature double-walled, vacuum-insulated construction to keep your drinks cold or hot, longer. The S’ip by S’well Takeaway Mug offers a condensation-free exterior, splash-proof lid and comfortable handle for easy carrying. It comes in bright colors and whimsical patterns to make staying hydrated fun. Perfect for your favorite cup of joe or hot cocoa. Fits most cup holders.