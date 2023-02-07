Little Beast

Purple Disco Fleece Sweatshirt

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Little Beast

Product details The Likewise Dress is a fitted silhouette, mini-length design. It's made from two tone rigid hemp denim in a light authentic indigo wash, exclusive to Nobody Denim online. The tobacco stitching and vintage nickel hardware is a great contrast to the two tone denim panelling and side zip - modern and chic, this dress was designed with the minimalist in mind. Fabric: 80% Cotton 20% Hemp Fabric Weight: 12.5 OZ Details & Hem: Side Zip & Two Tone Denim Panelling Hardware & Stitching: Tobacco Stitching & Vintage Nickel Hardware Fabric Origin: Turkey Country of Manufacture: Australia D9431 Sustainability This garment is manufactured in line with Ethical Clothing Australia accreditations and is ethically produced in Melbourne, Australia. Our jeans are manufactured carefully and sustainably to maximise resource efficiency and minimise wastage. Natural enzymes and fibres are used, creating a safer environment for you and the globe. Size Standard Sizing. Aleisha is 174cm tall/5’7” with a 78cm bust, 63cm waist and 91cm hips. She wears a size 26 in denim and a size small in apparel. Bella is 170cm/5’6” tall. She wears a size small or 26. Measurements below based on a Size 26. Melbourne Made Designed in Melbourne Fair Production Environmental Production