Dr. Martens

Purple Addina Flower Oxfords

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Pebble grained leather oxfords in purple. · Adjustable pin-buckle strap at vamp · Padded collar · Logo-woven pull-loop at heel collar · Signature yellow stitching at heat-sealed Goodyear welt · Signature treaded Air Cushion rubber platform midsole · Treaded rubber outsole · Platform: H1.75 in Supplier color: Lilac milled Upper: leather. Sole: rubber. Made in Viet Nam. 231399F120035