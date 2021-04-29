Plant Shed

Purple 1-Stem Phalaenopsis (Ceramic) Phalaenopsis amabilis [ Height: 14" - 18" | Pot Size: 6'' - 8" ] The Phalaenopsis Orchid—also called the Moth Orchid—features large velvety blooms on a long arching stem that emerges from olive-green foliage. In their native habitats, Phalaenopsis Orchids can be found growing in the nooks and crannies of other plants and trees, dangling beautifully amidst the tropical landscape. The blooms of the Phalaenopsis Orchid can sometimes last as long as 4 months in spaces with adequate humidity and consistently warm temperatures, making them a great economical choice as flowering houseplants. One of the easiest orchids to maintain and encourage to bloom again, the Phalaenopsis Orchid will reward you with beauty for many years to come. Here, a single-stem Phalaenopsis Orchid with purple blooms is presented in a modern ceramic round or square vase in either black or white. PlantShed's stunning orchids are proudly hand-delivered, same day to any borough of NYC, 7 days a week. Free Manhattan delivery is available for orders over $100 (per location). Geographic Origin: Mostly Indonesia & the Philippines, but also other countries in Asia Features: Elegant flowers; Conversation Piece Growth Rate: Slow Great For: Low Sunlight