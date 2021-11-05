Beekman 1802

Pure Whipped Body Cream

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beekman 1802

WHY IT WORKS Coconut Oil & Mango Seed Butter soak into skin to soften, nourish, and condition Goat Milk is the same pH as your skin, and soothes dry and dehydrated skin while delivering intensely softening ingredients deeper into the skin Vitamin E, Aloe, Green Tea, Bilberry, Milk Thistle, Grape Seed, Mango Seed Butter, and Maritime Pine are powerful antioxidants that boost skin health THE GOAT MILK DIFFERENCE Goat milk has been used for centuries as a cure-all natural remedy for skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis thanks to its deeply nourishing properties. Not only is goat milk rich in lactic acid, which helps it to exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal a new layer, but it contains the same pH as human skin, which helps to keep the microbiome of your skin well-balanced and prevent visible signs of irritation, sensitivity, and premature aging.