La Roche-Posay

Pure Vitamin C10 Serum

£38.00

Treat skin to the hydrating, brightening and smoothing properties of La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10 Serum, a lightweight face serum that helps to prevent and correct the appearance of ageing. Ideal for those with wrinkles, dull skin and uneven tone, the fresh, non-greasy essence melts quickly into skin, releasing a surge of beneficial ingredients to leave the face feeling softer, more hydrated and glowing. Pure Vitamin C harnesses anti-wrinkle and antioxidant properties, lending skin visible radiance and glow, while Hyaluronic Acid plumps skin with moisture to soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Deeply hydrating and skin-smoothing, it also contains Salicylic Acid to gently exfoliate away dead skin for a brighter, more uniform tone and texture. Its dose of Thermal Water, with exceptional mineral diversity, delivers soothing, restorative and protective benefits. Skin looks brighter and moisturised with smoother-looking lines. Works as an optimal makeup base. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.