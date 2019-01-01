Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Too Faced
Pure Gold Loose Glitter
$17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Too Faced
Real gold is infused in this ultra-fine loose glit... (visit site URLs for full description)
More from Too Faced
DETAILS
Too Faced
Better Than Sex Mascara
£19.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Too Faced
Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer
$34.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Too Faced
Tutti Frutti - Razzle Dazzle Berry Eyeshadow Palette
$34.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Too Faced
Face Highlight, Blush And Bronzing Veil Face Palette
$44.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted