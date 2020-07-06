GRN

Pure Essential Oil Blend

BLK + GRN

We love aromatherapy. Upgrade your favorite beauty or cleaning products with 100% Pure Essential Oil Blends. Start the day with brightening Eucalyptus + Mint or Lemon + Tangerine. Relaxing Rosemary + Mint and Lavender + Tea Tree lifts the mood of any room. Pure Aromatherapy. Made without fillers, synthetics, additives, bases, or carriers. Choose from 4 custom oil blends. Add a few drops to your oil diffuser, LooHoo Wool Dryer Balls or simply waif under the nose for an invigorating or calming pick-me-up. Eucalyptus + Mint - A bright, refreshing blend of spearmint, fresh eucalyptus, and smooth balsam designed to simultaneously uplift and provide relaxation. Ingredients: Mentha cardiaca (Spearmint) Pure Essential Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf (Eucalyptus) Pure Essential Oil, Dipterocarpus jourdaini (Balsam Gurjun) Pure Essential Oil Lemon + Tangerine - Will sharpen your focus from the very first whiff. The bright citrus of the Lemon and Litsea Cubeba is uplifting and sure to wake you up in the morning while the sweetness of the Tangerine will boost your spirits all day long. Ingredients: Litsea Cubeba (May Chang) Pure Oil Essential Oil, Citrus Limonum (Lemon) Essential Oil and Citrus Reticulata Blanco (Tangerine) Essential Oil Lavender + Tea Tree - Floral and herbaceous, Lavender Essential Oil offers a fresh aroma that is a must for relaxation and calm and tea tree has a camphor-like aroma that is inherently medicinal. This blend is ideal for aromatherapy, and to rejuvenate, relax, soothe and slow down someone who is stressed or tense. Ingredients: Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Essential Oil and Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil Rosemary + Spearmint - An earthy, honey-like aroma of Rosemary blended with invigorating Spearmint. This delightful combination is the perfect fragrance for home or spa. Relaxing, yet rejuvenating, this fragrance blend is the first choice of nail salons and spas. Ingredients: Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary) Oil and Mentha cardiaca (Spearmint)