Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
NEST New York
Pumpkin Chai Candle
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Le Labo
Palo Santo 14 Classic Candle
BUY
$84.00
Nordstrom
2Bills
Fruit Loops Cereal Bowl Candle
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Aesop
Sarashina Aromatique Incense
BUY
$43.00
Aesop
Phlur
Phlur Scented Candles
BUY
$45.00
Phlur
More from NEST New York
NEST New York
Nest New York Pumpkin Chai Candle
BUY
£45.00
Cult Beauty
NEST New York
Holiday Candle Collection
BUY
$36.00
$48.00
Bloomingdale's
NEST New York
Vanilla Orchid & Almond Candle
BUY
$23.77
$48.00
Nordstrom Rack
NEST New York
Sparkling Cassis 3-wick Scented Candle
BUY
$27.97
$48.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Décor
HomeBuddy
Table Top Fire Pit Bowl
BUY
$35.95
$65.95
Amazon
Buwect
Lying Flat Benson Duck
BUY
$15.99
$23.99
Amazon
Le Labo
Palo Santo 14 Classic Candle
BUY
$84.00
Nordstrom
Philips
Hue Smart 40w B39 Candle-shaped Led Bulb
BUY
$32.99
$34.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted