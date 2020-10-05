Sweet Water Decor

Our pumpkin spice candle takes you to a warm place, sipping on your favorite pumpkin spice latte while making a warm pumpkin pie, with a wood burning fire glowing in the distance. You look outside to see leaves are falling outside and you can feel a crisp in the air. You'll want to burn your #psl candle year round! Infused with natural essential oils: cedarwood, cypress, clove leaf, copaiba, elemi, styrax, cinnamon bark, and olibanum oils