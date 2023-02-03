Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Adidas
Puffylette Slip-on
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Adidas
Puffylette Slip-on
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Nike
Acg Air Mada
BUY
$69.00
$130.00
Revolve
promoted
Adidas
Samba
BUY
$160.00
Adidas
Axel Arigato
Trainers Size 5 Women's
BUY
£170.00
eBay
More from Adidas
Adidas
Puffylette Slip-on
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Adidas
Gazelle Shoes
BUY
$100.00
Adidas
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes
BUY
$115.00
Adidas
promoted
Adidas
Avryn
BUY
$240.00
Adidas
More from Sneakers
Adidas
Puffylette Slip-on
BUY
$60.00
Nordstrom
Off White
Odsy-1000 Sneaker
BUY
$456.00
$760.00
Nordstrom
Adidas
Gazelle Shoes
BUY
$100.00
Adidas
VEJA
V-10 Sneakers
BUY
$195.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted