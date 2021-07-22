Lorena Canals

Puffy Dream Washable Rug

$215.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Tot

For over 25 years, Lorena Canals has focused on creating high quality décor for children’s rooms. One day, while watching her kids play on a rug, Lorena had a thought: “Why can’t we wash our children’s rugs at home?” After quickly discovering that stylish and safe options didn’t exist on the marketplace yet, she started working on a solution. Today, Lorena Canals offers a huge range of machine washable rugs that are chic and cozy, but most importantly – functional. All Lorena Canals rugs undergo an extensive handmade elaboration process based on the selection of the best raw materials, the use of natural dyes, the control of non-child labor in the production process and the compliance of quality and safety regulations for children. Best of all: the brand donates a large portion of their proceeds to provide schooling for children in northern India. The Lorena Canals machine washable Puffy Dream rug comes with its own built-in cushion, which makes it a great place for catnaps or story time! Key features: Made of eco-friendly 100% cotton and non-toxic dyes Machine washable Cloud pillow is not removable and is intended for a play room or reading nook Handmade in India The product has the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001 and AITEX certificates Dimensions: 3’7″ x 5’7″