Lorena Canals
Puffy Dream Washable Rug
$215.00
At The Tot
For over 25 years, Lorena Canals has focused on creating high quality décor for children’s rooms. One day, while watching her kids play on a rug, Lorena had a thought: “Why can’t we wash our children’s rugs at home?” After quickly discovering that stylish and safe options didn’t exist on the marketplace yet, she started working on a solution. Today, Lorena Canals offers a huge range of machine washable rugs that are chic and cozy, but most importantly – functional. All Lorena Canals rugs undergo an extensive handmade elaboration process based on the selection of the best raw materials, the use of natural dyes, the control of non-child labor in the production process and the compliance of quality and safety regulations for children. Best of all: the brand donates a large portion of their proceeds to provide schooling for children in northern India. The Lorena Canals machine washable Puffy Dream rug comes with its own built-in cushion, which makes it a great place for catnaps or story time! Key features: Made of eco-friendly 100% cotton and non-toxic dyes Machine washable Cloud pillow is not removable and is intended for a play room or reading nook Handmade in India The product has the ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001 and AITEX certificates Dimensions: 3’7″ x 5’7″